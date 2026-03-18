FBC: Firebreak just got its last ever major update, along with a price drop and free Friend’s Pass

Online PvE first-person shooter FBC: Firebreak just received its last ever major update, according to Remedy Entertainment.

The new update, titled Open House, adds new arenas inspired by locations from Control for the Endless Shift game mode.

It also adds gameplay improvements, balance updates and Twitch Drops Armor Sets.

However, Remedy has now officially announced that Open House is “the last major update” for the game, informing players: “We won’t be adding new playable content after this update.”

Despite this, it assures players that the game “will stay online and continue to be playable for years to come”, stating: “We have done engineering work to ensure we can sustain the upkeep of the relay servers when the player volume is lower.”

The game has been almost flatlining on PC, with SteamDB reporting that for the past six weeks, before the release of the Open House update, the game barely managed to make it above 20 concurrent players on Steam.

To address the issue of a lack of players in an online multiplayer game, Remedy has also introduced the Friend’s Pass, which lets players invite their friends to play the game with them for free.

“All [their friends] have to do is download the Friends Pass version, which is the full game with some limitations (shown as “Free Trial” version on console storefronts), and they can matchmake with the bought version of the game, as long as the person who bought the game invites their friends to play,” it explained. “This works across platforms.”

Remedy is also permanently reducing the price of the game to $19.99 / £16.74 for the Base Game, and $29.99 / £26.74 for the Deluxe Edition. There’s a further 20% discount on Steam until the end of March.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has played, supported, and shared feedback on FBC: Firebreak,” the studio stated. “As Remedy’s first online multiplayer game and our first self-published title, it has been quite the journey for the studio and a valuable learning experience for the teams involved.”

Game director Mike Kayatta added: “FBC: Firebreak was built by a team fueled by passion and experimentation. That spirit shaped the game, but the moments that brought it to life were the ones that players created together.

“We want to make sure those moments can continue for the players who are already here, and for anyone else looking for a high-energy, low-pressure game night with friends. That’s why the relay servers are staying up, the price is going down, and a Friend’s Pass is going in. From all of us on the team, thank you for your own passion and experimentation, and we’ll see you in there.”