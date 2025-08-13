Fast & Furious: Arcade is coming to consoles later this year

An arcade game based on the Fast & Furious film series is getting a home console release.

Fast & Furious: Arcade is the fifth arcade game based on the hit movie franchise, and was released in 2022 by developer Raw Thrills.

Now publisher GameMill has announced that a home version will be coming later this year, courtesy of Raw Thrills and Cradle Games.

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch on October 24, and will feature single-player and two-player split-screen multiplayer.

Last year Cradle Games ported another Raw Thrills arcade game, beat ’em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants.

“Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition delivers high-speed racing and pedal-to-the-metal action straight from the arcade to consoles and PC,” GameMIll’s description reads.

“Hit the road in legendary cars including the Dodge Charger, Corvette Z06, Shelby GT500 KR, Ford GT, Bronco DR, Jeep Wrangler and more – plus customize your car with unique colour schemes.

“Race through each of the original arcade game’s tracks solo or in split-screen with a friend and discover destructible environments, branching paths, and sneaky shortcuts that can shake up any race and reward risk-takers. Take on thrilling challenges with high-stakes objectives like intercepting a missile in the Swiss Alps or grounding a plane in the heart of Hong Kong.”

Raw Thrills was also responsible for Cruis’n Blast, a 2017 reboot of the Cruis’n series of racing games created by Eugene Jarvis. It was ported to Switch in 2021, and was well received for its over-the-top arcade racing and enormous jumps.

Jarvis originally gained fame among the video game community for his work on seminal ’80s arcade games like Defender, Robotron 2084 and Smash TV, but he set up Raw Thrills in 2001 to specialise in arcade games.