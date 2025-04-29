Far Cry 4 now runs at 60fps on PlayStation 5, following a new update

Far Cry 4 has received an update over ten years after its release, and now runs at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5.

The Ubisoft open-world game was previously locked to 30fps, as were several other Ubisoft titles from that time. Now, Ubisoft has released an update that removes the lock, allowing the game to reach a higher frame rate on PlayStation 5 consoles.

The game has been running at 60fps on Xbox Series X since 2021, when Microsoft introduced its FPS boost feature and applied it to select titles, of which Far Cry 4 was one of the first.

Ubisoft has revisited many of its previous titles in recent years to improve their frame rates. Last year, Ubisoft added 60fps support to Assassin’s Creed Syndicate when played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility. The 60fps patch also added 4K resolution on PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X.

In 2022, Ubisoft released a 60fps patch for Assassin’s Creed Origins. Prior to that, Ubisoft added 60fps support for 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey when played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility.

Far Cry 4 will be added to Game Pass this week alongside Grand Theft Auto 5, Neon White and more.

While the Far Cry series is currently on pause while Ubisoft focuses on other projects, the French publisher recently announced that it has formed a new subsidiary to handle Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, and Far Cry.

The subsidiary has been valued at around €4 billion, and Tencent has invested €1.16 billion to gain a minority stake of around 25%.

Ubisoft’s biggest release of 2025, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, was released in March to both commercial and critical success.

In VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review we wrote: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”