Fanta and Xbox are teaming up for a special campaign including a new Fanta Crimson flavour

Fanta has teamed up with Xbox for a special limited time drinks collaboration.

The campaign, which is called Wanta Fanta? Come Get It, is designed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox, will see characters from popular Xbox titles appearing on cans of Fanta.

It will also include a new flavour, Fanta Crimson, which will feature the Paladin from Diablo 4 on the can.

The collection starts on April 8, with Fanta saying the cans will also give players “the chance to game with featured iconic characters and compete in never-before-played Fanta Rewards Chest challenges to in prizes, merchandise and exciting experiences”.

The cans will be available in more than 60 markets across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia / South Pacific and Afria, and the new collection and Rewards program will start in April.

The confirmed can designs are as follows:

“This partnership with Fanta brings together two brands that thrive on creativity and self-expression,” Microsoft‘s general manager of Xbox partnerships Marcos Waltenberg said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating experiences that meet fans where they are and celebrate the joy of play – on screen and beyond.”

Coca-Cola’s vice president of its Global Sparkling Flavors category Ibrahim Salimn Khan added: “Fanta believes in delivering the Wanta Fanta? Come Get It challenge that fans are most passionate about, and this partnership with Xbox takes it to a whole new realm of delicious game play. We’re just getting started.

“We imagine a world where the irresistible taste of Fanta is so delicious, it pulls players into a multiverse-sized adventure. We’re excited to unleash this partnership with Xbox by immersing fans in the worlds of their favorite games – teaming up with iconic characters and facing larger-than-life challenges to prove just how far they’ll go to get their Fanta back.”