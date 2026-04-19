Fans think unused music points to a Resident Evil Requiem Mercenaries mode

Resident Evil fans think that recently datamined music could point to plans for a Mercenaries mode for Requiem.

Mercenaries is a popular action-focused game mode seen in numerous Resident Evil games that challenges players to defeat as many enemies as possible. Notably, the mode was added to Resident Evil 4’s remake as post-launch content.

The requiem speculation stems from a selection of unused music tracks uncovered in the game’s files by social media user Syrkov. As noted by other users in the replies, some of the tracks are unusually high tempo for Requiem, and some include ‘ticking’ that potentially points to a time limit.

The mode could potentially fit the mould for the “new mini-game” Capcom has said will be released as DLC for Requiem in May.

I was digging through Resident Evil Requiem files and found something that could be related to future extra mode / Mercenaries

Here's some of the tracks I found#ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/Wy69G2uK7X — SYRKOV (@MasyaSYRKOV) April 17, 2026

Shortly after Requiem’s release, game director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed plans to release a major story expansion for the game, in addition to routine updates and bug fixes.

“In this story, we will dive deeper into the world of Requiem,” he said. “We’re hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you’ll look forward to it.”

VGC’s Resident Evil Requiem review calls the game “superb but safe”, saying: “When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem.”

Guides: Read our Resident Evil 9 Requiem complete walkthrough for a step-by-step guide to finishing the game 100%, including all Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statue locations, all safe codes, locations, and rewards, all Quartz puzzle box solutions, and more.