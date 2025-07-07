Fans think Nintendo accidentally revealed Switch Online’s next wave of N64 games

Several popular N64 games could be coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon, according to details spotted by fans in a recent trailer.

During a brief section of a video posted by Nintendo in May, several blurred N64 games can be seen in the background. While it was initially assumed that these games were the titles already included in the service, fans have pointed out that several of them are for games yet to be included in the Nintendo Switch Online service.

First highlighted by @ImakuniVT, the blurred art could suggest that these games are planned for release on Nintendo’s classic games library. The art could also be a placeholder, however.

In a video posted by Andre Segers, Segers shows off a few more of the blurred images and suggests what the artwork could be. It’s speculated that the cover art for Donkey Kong 64, Forsaken 64, Glover, and Super Smash Bros is hidden behind a blur effect during this section of the trailer.

for those who can't make out the Smash 64 box, here you go https://t.co/dIQiadSVwc pic.twitter.com/HJPUvZTFGU — André (@AndreSegers) July 6, 2025

Nintendo Switch Online’s Nintendo 64 catalog currently includes over 30 games, which is made up of both first-party Nintendo titles and third-party games like Banjo-Kazooie.

Donkey Kong 64 and Super Smash Bros. have been highly requested since Nintendo began this era of releasing its retro games on modern consoles.

As part of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo added GameCube titles to the classic games library. This week, Super Mario Strikers was added to the service.

Super Mario Strikers joins F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and SoulCalibur 2, all of which were available on the GameCube library on Switch 2 launch day.