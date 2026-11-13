Fanatical’s new Play on the Go deal lets your build your own bundle of Steam Deck verified games

Fanatical’s launched its latest Build Your Own Bundle, and handheld players may want to pay particular attention to it.

The Build Your Own: Play on the Go Elite Collection deal consists of 20 games, allowing you to choose as many as you want (from just two up to all 20) at a discounted price.

If you buy two games the total price will be $15 / £15, meaning $7.50 / £7.50 per item.

If you buy three or four games that changes to $7.25 / £7.25 per item, and if you buy five or more it drops down to $7 / £7 per item.

The main theme here is that all 20 of the games on offer are Steam Deck Verified, meaning they’ll run well on Valve‘s handheld (or similar Stram-supporting devices like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X).

Highlights include High on Life and its DLC (which count as one item), the compelling Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (which has an 87 on Metacritic), Sam Barlow’s fantastic Immortality and The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom.

You can see the full list of available games below, and head over to Fanatical to build and purchase your own bundle (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).

Fanatical Build Your Own: Play on the Go Elite Collection Bundle