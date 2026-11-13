Fanatical’s new Play on the Go deal lets your build your own bundle of Steam Deck verified games
There are 20 games to choose from, for as low as $7 per game
Fanatical’s launched its latest Build Your Own Bundle, and handheld players may want to pay particular attention to it.
The Build Your Own: Play on the Go Elite Collection deal consists of 20 games, allowing you to choose as many as you want (from just two up to all 20) at a discounted price.
If you buy two games the total price will be $15 / £15, meaning $7.50 / £7.50 per item.
If you buy three or four games that changes to $7.25 / £7.25 per item, and if you buy five or more it drops down to $7 / £7 per item.
The main theme here is that all 20 of the games on offer are Steam Deck Verified, meaning they’ll run well on Valve‘s handheld (or similar Stram-supporting devices like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X).
Highlights include High on Life and its DLC (which count as one item), the compelling Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (which has an 87 on Metacritic), Sam Barlow’s fantastic Immortality and The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom.
You can see the full list of available games below, and head over to Fanatical to build and purchase your own bundle (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).
Fanatical Build Your Own: Play on the Go Elite Collection Bundle
- Silly Polly Beast
- Strange Antiquities
- Teeto
- Immortality
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- The Caribou Trail
- Nutmeg!
- Misery
- The Mortuary Assistant
- KuloNiku: Bowl Up! Deluxe Edition
- Voidface
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom
- Coridden
- Heroes of Science and Fiction
- Construction Simulator: Gold Edition
- High on Life: DLC Bundle
- Vox Machinae
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Gold Edition
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop: Gold Edition
- First Dwarf