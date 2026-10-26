Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Puzzle Adventure Bundle offers 19 games from as little as $3 per game

Digital games platform Fanatical has just launched its latest bundle, allowing players to put together their own bundle of puzzle adventure games.

The Build Your Own Puzzle Adventure Bundle lists a total of 19 games, and players can choose which ones to add to their bundle from as few as three or as many as all 19.

Games include the critically acclaimed Superliminal, the Metacritic 82-rated Botany Manor and the Metacritic 82-rated Lost in Play.

If you choose at least three games, you’ll pay $3.33 / £3.33 per item (starting from $9.99 for three games).

If you choose at least five games, that drops down to $3.20 / £3.20 per item, and if you choose at least seven games, it drops further to $3 / £3 per item.

This means if you choose to add all 19 games in your bundle, the total cost is $56.98 / £56.98, a saving of up to 82% over the normal total cost of $323.49 / £266.98 for all games if they were bought on Steam at full price.

All games are supplied as Steam keys, available while stocks last, and almost every game on offer is either Steam Deck Verified by their developers or Steam Deck Playable.

You can see the full list of available games below, and head over to Fanatical to build and purchase your own bundle (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).

Fanatical Build Your Own Puzzle Adventure Bundle