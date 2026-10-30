Fanatical’s Mystery Chest Bundle offers up to 25 mystery Steam keys for $17.49, with a chance to get Phantom Blade Zero

Fanatical has launched a Mystery Chest Bundle, where players can buy mystery Steam games for an extremely low price.

Available now on the Fanatical website, the bundle lets players buy random Steam keys from a pool of more than 500 titles, covering everything from major AAA games to smaller indie titles.

You can buy a single key for $1 / £1, but the price per game drops as you buy more keys, up to a total of $17.49 / £17.49 for 25 keys (which works out at around $0.70 / £0.70 per game).

While there’s no guarantee of what games you’ll end up getting, the games have an average Steam rating of ‘very positive’.

Some of the chests contain a key for the newly released Phantom Blade Zero. but there are only 50 of these so you’ll need to be lucky to get one.

Other high-profile games that might turn up if you’re lucky enough include:

Extremely lucky players can also find a golden chest, which contains $1,000 worth of games.

Anyone who buys any number of keys will also be entered into a competition to win a 1TB Steam Frame once the bundle ends.

If you fancy your chances, or just want to add a bunch of extra games to your Steam library for a low price, click over to Fanatical to purchase a bundle (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).