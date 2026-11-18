Fanatical’s celebrating its birthday with a massive Mystery Birthday Bundle, which lets you buy a bunch of Steam games for a very low price.

Available now on the Fanatical website, the bundle lets players buy random Steam keys from a pool of more than 500 titles, covering everything from major AAA games to smaller indie titles.

You can buy a single key for $1 / £1, but the price per game drops as you buy more keys, up to a total of $17.49 / £17.49 for 25 keys (which works out at around $0.70 / £0.70 per game).

Although there’s no way to tell which games are in each bundle, the pool of games has an average Steam rating of Very Positive, so it’s not just any old tripe in there.

On top of this, Fanatical has been adding instant win prizes to the pool, meaning some people will get extremely lucky with their bundles.

Mixed in among the standard pool of game keys are keys for newly released AAA games, as well as physical prizes – today Fanatical added a 1TB Steam Deck to the pool, meaning someone will walk away with that on top of their Steam codes.

Other high-profile rewards that might turn up if you’re lucky enough include:

If you fancy your chances, or just want to add a bunch of extra games to your Steam library for a low price, head over to Fanatical to purchase a bundle (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).