Fanatical’s latest Killer Bundle lets you pick up 30 Steam games for $1 each

Digital games platform Fanatical is offering 30 different Steam games for as little as $1 each, including first-person shooter RoboCop: Rogue City.

Fanatical’s Build Your Own Killer Bundle is running until October 31 and allows user to customize their own bundle from a selection of 30 PC games, with the individual price of each game reducing at 10, 15, and 25 selected titles.

5 games from the bundle will cost you £5.99 / $5.99 / €5.99, for example, while 10 games come in at £9.99 / $9.99 / €9.99, and 15 and above is cheaper still per game.

All games are supplied as Steam keys, available while stocks last, and more than 25 of the games available in the bundle are Steam Deck Verified by their developers, or playable.

The selection of games to choose from for your Killer Bundle includes FPS RoboCop: Rogue City, survival platformer Rain World, cozy strategy game Tavern Master, dungeon crawler Don’t Die, Collect Loot, and classic RPG Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition.

According to Fanatical, the full value of the games available is more than £480. You can see the full list of available games below, and click over to Fanatical to purchase a bundle (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).

Fanatical Build your own Bundle Games (Fall 2026)