Black Friday may still be a few days away, but as anyone who shops online knows, in this day and age the discounts start long before Black Friday itself does.

That’s the case over at Fanatical too, where the Black Friday sale has already started.

There are thousands of discounts on PC games as part of its sale, including some hefty discounts on AAA titles.

On top of that, there are daily flash deals arriving each day. These last just 24 hours before they’re replaced with new deals, and this will continue right up until November 29.

At the time of writing, today’s flash deals just went live, and they include 42% off Resident Evil: Requiem, 50% off Tekken 8: Advanced Edition, 75% off Heading Out, and 59% off Towerborne.

Some of the other deals that remain throughout the duration of the sale include:

To see these deals and many others, head over to the Fanatical Black Friday Sale page (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).