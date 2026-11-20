Fanatical has started its Black Friday discounts, including a brand new Build Your Own Bundle based on Capcom titles.

The Build Your Own Capcom Collection bundle features 27 Capcom products on Steam, some of which are two-in-one bundles or compilations, and the more you add to your bundle the more you save.

You can start with as few as two games at $13 / £13 ($6.50 / £6.50 per game), but if you continue to add more games to the bundle their individual price drops, down to just $6.20 / £6.20 per game if you buy eight or more.

In all, if you were to go wild and add all 27 titles to your bundle, the total cost would be $167.37 / £167.37, a massive saving on the full price of $1,027.11 / £836.72 if you were to buy them all at full price on Steam.

Because some of the items in the bundle are two-in-one releases, this means you can technically get games for even cheaper.

For example, because Resident Evil 4 and 5 double pack counts as one item, and because the Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard double pack also counts as one item, you can get both as a two-item bundle for $13 / £13, which works out at $3.25 / £3.25 per game.

One of the items is also the Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 Complete Pack, which includes a total of 62 retro arcade games. Get that with the 8-in-1 Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Bundle, and you’re getting 70 retro games for $13 / £13 (about $0.18 / £0.18 per game).

Here’s the full list of games available as part of the bundle. Each of these counts as a single item, and the bundles start from 2+ games at $6.50 / £6.50 per item:

To start building your own Capcom bundle, head over to Fanatical now (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).