Fanatical’s Birthday Bash Sale is now on, offering heavy discounts on a number of big PC games

Fanatical has launched its new Birthday Bash sale, with savings on thousands of PC games.

The sale, which can be viewed on the Fanatical website, is running until November 16.

As well as all the deals on offer until then, every day Fanatical also runs three flash deals, which are only available during a 24-hour window.

On top of this, if you spend over $15, you’ll also get a free game or store coupon as well as your order.

Games from a number of big publishers are included in the sale, including Sega, Bethesda, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros.

Sega deals include the following:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 45% off

– 45% off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 77% off

– 77% off Metaphor: ReFantazio – 63% off

– 63% off Persona 3 Reload – 68% off

– 68% off Persona 5 Royal – 72% off

– 72% off Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 72% off

– 72% off Sonic X Shadow Generations – 72% off

– 72% off Total War: Warhammer 3 – 86% off

Capcom highlights include:

Bethesda games discounted as part of the sale include:

Doom: The Dark Ages – 56% off

– 56% off Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 46% off

– 46% off The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered – 37% off

– 37% off The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – 70% off

– 70% off Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – 64% off

To see the deals and many others, head over to the Fanatical Birthday Bash Sale page (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).