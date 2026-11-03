Fanatical’s Birthday Bash Sale is now on, offering heavy discounts on a number of big PC games
Sega, Bethesda, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros games are among those discounted
Fanatical has launched its new Birthday Bash sale, with savings on thousands of PC games.
The sale, which can be viewed on the Fanatical website, is running until November 16.
As well as all the deals on offer until then, every day Fanatical also runs three flash deals, which are only available during a 24-hour window.
On top of this, if you spend over $15, you’ll also get a free game or store coupon as well as your order.
Games from a number of big publishers are included in the sale, including Sega, Bethesda, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros.
Sega deals include the following:
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 45% off
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 77% off
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – 63% off
- Persona 3 Reload – 68% off
- Persona 5 Royal – 72% off
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 72% off
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – 72% off
- Total War: Warhammer 3 – 86% off
Capcom highlights include:
- Resident Evil Requiem – 40% off
- Street Fighter 6 – 57% off
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition – 74% off
- Pragmata – 31% off
- Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 39% off
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 35% off
Bethesda games discounted as part of the sale include:
- Doom: The Dark Ages – 56% off
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 46% off
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered – 37% off
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – 70% off
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – 64% off
To see the deals and many others, head over to the Fanatical Birthday Bash Sale page (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).