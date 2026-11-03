Fanatical’s Birthday Bash Sale is now on, offering heavy discounts on a number of big PC games

Sega, Bethesda, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros games are among those discounted

Fanatical’s Birthday Bash Sale is now on, offering heavy discounts on a number of big PC games

Fanatical has launched its new Birthday Bash sale, with savings on thousands of PC games.

The sale, which can be viewed on the Fanatical website, is running until November 16.

As well as all the deals on offer until then, every day Fanatical also runs three flash deals, which are only available during a 24-hour window.

On top of this, if you spend over $15, you’ll also get a free game or store coupon as well as your order.

Games from a number of big publishers are included in the sale, including Sega, Bethesda, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros.

Sega deals include the following:

Capcom highlights include:

Bethesda games discounted as part of the sale include:

To see the deals and many others, head over to the Fanatical Birthday Bash Sale page (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
£149.99$153.95$179.99$169.99$179.99
Gotham Knights - Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S)
£79.99
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4)
$29.99$49.99
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 8 Core CPU
£538.99
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
£203.48
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Wireless
£219.98
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