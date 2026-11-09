Fanatical’s Birthday Bash sale has one week left, and just launched a flash sale with 73% off Persona 5 Royal

Fanatical’s ongoing Birthday Bash sale only has a week to go, as it continues to keep it active with daily flash deals.

The sale, which can be viewed on the Fanatical website, is running until next Monday, November 16 and offers savings on thousands of PC games.

As well as all these deals, Fanatical is also running three daily Flash Deals, which are only available for a 24-hour window.

At the time of writing, the latest of these Flash Deal trios has just gone live, including a hefty 73% off Persona 5 Royal.

Joining it are Flash Deals offering 63% off Dave the Diver, and 75% off Command: Modern Operations. All three will only be available until 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on Tuesday, November 10 so if you’re interested you’ll need to move fast.

What’s more, if you spend $15 / £15 or more in a single order, Fanatical will throw in a free game code or store coupon on top of your order.

Games from a number of big publishers are included in the sale, including Sega, Bethesda, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros.

Sega deals include Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (45% off), Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (77% off) and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (72% off).

Capcom highlights include Resident Evil Requiem (40% off), Street Fighter 6 (57% off) and Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (65% off).

To see these deals and many others, head over to the Fanatical Birthday Bash Sale page (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).