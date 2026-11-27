Fanatical has been building up to Black Friday with a series of daily flash deals, and now that the big day is here it’s gone all-out with 20 of them.

Its Black Friday sale has been going on for the past week, with thousands of discounts on PC games, including plenty of AAA titles.

On top of that, Fanatical has been adding daily flash deals each day. These last just 24 hours before they’re replaced with new deals, and this will continue right up until November 29.

Each day it’s been doing four of these flash deals, but given that today is actual Black Friday itself, it’s launched no fewer than 20 of them.

Highlights include the 40th anniversary edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator for 71% off ($17.39 / £17.39 instead of $59.99 / £59.99), and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Premium Edition for 57% off ($42.99 / £36.97 instead of $99.99 / £85.99).

VGC’s top pick, however, is the criminally underrated Under the Waves, which we gave 4/5 in our review – it’s a massive 96% off, meaning it currently only costs $1.19 / £0.99 instead of its usual $29.99 / £24.99.

The full list of deals below only last until 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on Saturday, November 28, at which point they will all end and be replaced with four new ones.

If you see a deal you like, then, be aware that you won’t have long to claim it:

To see these deals and many others, head over to the Fanatical Black Friday Sale page (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).