Fanatical Halloween bundle gives you Prey, Doom 1 & 2, and Evil Within 1 & 2 for $11.66

Digital games platform Fanatical’s new Halloween-themed bundle is offering a selection of critically acclaimed horror titles, like The Evil Within and Prey, for less than $3 each.

Fanatical’s Build Your Own Frightmare Bundle went live on Friday, runs until November 27, and allows you to customize your own bundle from a selection of 14 scary games.

2 games from the bundle will cost you £6.66 / $6.66 / €6.66, while 4 games come in at £11.66 / $11.66 / €11.66, and 6 for £16.66 / $16.66 / €16.66.

The highlight of the bundle is critically acclaimed Bethesda titles Prey: Deluxe Edition, the Doom + Doom 2 bundle, and Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami’s modern horror action titles The Evil Within 1 and 2. You can pick up four of these games for $11.66.

The Frightmare Bundle also includes Dora the Explorer horror parody, Amanda the Adventurer, vampire-themed roguelite Night Swarm, and Resident Evil-inspired You Will Die Here Tonight.

As ever, all games from Fanatical are supplied as Steam keys, available while stocks last, and virtually all of the games available in the bundle are Steam Deck Verified by their developers, or playable.

According to Fanatical, the full value of the games available is around $200. You can see the full list of available games below, and click over to Fanatical to purchase a bundle (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).

Fanatical Build your own Frightmare Bundle