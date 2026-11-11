Fan mod Beyond Skyrim: Bruma gets huge update and PlayStation port

Beyond Skyrim: Bruma just got a huge version 2.0 update, adding new content and PlayStation support.

This ambitious fan project adds Bruma and the surrounding area from Oblivion into Skyrim. It originally released in 2017, as part of a wider project to bring new locations to Skyrim.

Now, the 2.0 update has added new dungeons, improved preexisting ones, and added new armour, weapons and spells. On top of that, the map has been expanded, so there’s more to explore than what fans have been diving into for a decade.

Most importantly, those who play Skyrim on PlayStation platforms (PS4 and PS5) will now be able to play Beyond Skyrim: Bruma for the first time. While PlayStation fans have long had access to a selection of mods, they’ve always been far more restricted than other platforms. However, the devs have clearly managed to get around these limitations and bring the huge project to the console. The mod is already available on Xbox One and Series X/S.

A drawback of this 2.0 release is that saves made in previous versions won’t work here. So, if you want to try out all of these new features, you will have to make a new save and start over again. Any submods you downloaded for Bruma (mods made by others, specifically for this mod) will likely have to be updated, too, or disabled until they receive updates.

Beyond: Skyrim: Bruma is just the first part in a planned series of releases, which will add regions from across The Elder Scrolls lore to Skyrim. However, the team doesn’t want to release any more Cyrodiil locations until they’re all ready and can be released as one download, Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil, which is why it’s taken so long to get out of the door. Alongside Cyrodiil, the team are also working on Beyond Skyrim releases for: Argonia, Atmora, Elsweyr, Iliac Bay, Morrowind, Roscrea, and Valenwood.