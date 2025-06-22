Fan-made Mario Kart 64 PC port released, with track editor and ultrawide support

Mario Kart 64 is the latest Nintendo 64 classic to be ported to PC by fans.

Created by Harbour Masters, the same fan team behind 2022’s Ocarina of Time PC port and last year’s Majora’s Mask port and Star Fox 64 port, ‘SpaghettiKart’ allows users with legal ROMs to play Mario Kart 64 with modern graphics settings such as ultradwide and 4K resolutions, high frame rates, antialiasing, full LOD, and more.

The project even allows players to create custom courses, control the camera, implement harder CPU characters, and more.

Like other fan port projects, this is the result of months of work from Harbour Masters’ team of fan engineers, as well as “a vast number of contributors”, who successfully reverse-engineered the original N64 game into readable code.

Reverse engineering projects such as these are technically made legal because the developers involved do not use any leaked content or copyrighted assets. They also require players to provide their own legally-sourced ROMs for them to work.

Mario Kart 64: now on PC, thanks to an unofficial fan port, with 120fps and ultrawide support.https://t.co/QG5WnApwSI pic.twitter.com/3pFfTW2mVU — Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) June 22, 2025

Harbour Masters’ previous N64 ports eventually led to significant mods featuring HD textures, ray-tracing, HD models, and more.

The latest Mario Kart instalment, Mario Kart World, is out now for Nintendo Switch 2.

VGC wrote in our Mario Kart World review: “Although its open world is wonderfully designed, Mario Kart World’s undercooked Free Roam mode means it’s not utilised to its fullest, turning what should have been an exciting new direction for the series into a disappointment.

“This is thankfully salvaged by the traditional Grand Prix, VS Race and Online modes, which are as brilliant as ever, and the exceptional new Knockout Tour battle royale, meaning the overall package is still well worth your time.”