Fan group gets Concord working again, but warns of potential ‘worrying legal action’ by Sony

A fan group has managed to get Sony’s abandoned game Concord up and running again, but has warned that Sony’s lawyers may be circling.

Just two weeks after it was released in August 2024, Sony announced plans to take Concord offline, pull the game from sale, and offer refunds to all players who bought it, citing a poor reception from players.

At the time, Sony said it would explore the possibility of bringing the game back in a revised form. However, a month later, PlayStation Studios CEO Hermen Hulst confirmed the company had decided not to move forward with the title.

Now a community project has spent months reverse engineering the game and has managed to get it up and running again on custom servers, sharing YouTube videos as proof.

Over the weekend, the group posted on its Discord page (as reported by The Game Post) that project developers Red and open_wizard had managed to boot the game, load their characters, connect to each other through matchmaking and play through a full Clash Point match.

“After a long time of reverse engineering & server development, we just managed to play a match of Concord,” the post read. “This is the match I played with open_wizard (don’t mind my horrible aim, I spend so much time reverse engineering that I no longer have the time to actually play the game.

“The project is still WIP, it’s playable, but buggy. Once our servers are fully set up, we’ll begin doing some private playtesting, if anyone here wants to join those playtests, let me know (include what region/time zone you are in for convenience).”

The offer to join these playtests has now become much more restricted, however, as the team has now “decided to pause invites for the time being” on its Discord server due to what it calls “worrying legal action”.

Although it doesn’t yet appear that Sony has threatened legal action against the project itself, the YouTube videos showing the game running on custom servers have now been hit by DMCA takedowns by MarkScan, the digital asset protection firm that’s issued numerous DMCA strikes on behalf of Sony in the past.

It appears, then, that Sony is aware of the project, potentially putting its future in jeopardy should it choose to take further action beyond pulling videos of it in action.

Earlier this year a development build of Concord was leaked online, showing how the game looked around nine months before its release. It doesn’t let the player go beyond the menu screens, however.