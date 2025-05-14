Fan-favourite Alan Wake 2 band Old Gods of Asgard won’t appear in Remedy’s next game

FBC: Firebreak won’t feature The Old Gods of Asgard, the game’s director has confirmed.

The Old Gods of Asgard have featured in most modern Remedy games, perhaps most famously in Alan Wake 2 with their performance of “Herald of Darkness.”

The band also appeared in Control, performing the game’s title track “Take Control”. However, the band won’t appear in FBC: Firebreak, the upcoming first-person shooter from Remedy Entertainment set in the Control universe.

“Unfortunately, no,” said director Mike Kayatta when asked by VGC about the band. “At launch,” Kayatta followed up, laughing at the idea of the band becoming playable characters.

VGC also asked if The Threshold Kids or Ahti the janitor would appear in the game, however Kayatta responded to this with “no comment.”

The Old Gods of Asgard are played by real-life Finnish band Poets of the Fall.

Remedy is set to hold a closed technical test for FBC: Firebreak this weekend. The Alan Wake studio’s upcoming three-player co-op first-person shooter set in the Control universe will be released on June 17.

The game will be available on PC (on both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, and will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £32.99.

On its day of release, it will also be available on PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus.