Fallout’s creator has re-joined Xbox’s Obsidian, says ‘you won’t guess’ what he’s working on

The lead behind the original 1997 Fallout game, Tim Cain, has rejoined Xbox’s Obsidian Entertainment as a full-time employee, he announced on Friday.

Cain, who was producer and programming lead on Fallout, and a designer for its sequel, previously joined Obsidian in 2011 as a programmer, working on South Park and Pillars of Eternity.

He also co-directed The Outer Worlds, and consulted on its recent sequel. In 2020, he left his position and worked on a remote contracted basis.

In a new video published on his YouTube channel on Friday, Cain revealed that he’s rejoined the company “as a full-time employee and in-person”, and that he’s currently working on an unannounced project, which he doesn’t think fans will guess.

“I’m back at Obsidian,” he said. “I’m there as a full-time employee and in-person, so not remote, and I’m not a contractor anymore. This means that I’m not working at other places, although there’s at least one game that I worked on [elsewhere] that I know is going to ship.”

He added: “I can’t talk about the project that I’m working on at Obsidian, just because that’s covered by NDA. Don’t bother guessing, you’re not going to guess right. I would probably say that I’m a lot less retired now.”

It’s been a prolific year for Irvine, California-based Obsidian, which released Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and Grounded 2 early access in 2025.