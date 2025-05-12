Fallout TV star says his character’s plot has been planned up to at least Season 5 or 6

One of the lead actors in the Fallout TV series says his character’s arc ends around Season 5 or 6, suggesting its creators envisage a long run for the show.

Season 2 of the Fallout show wrapped production last week, meaning it may still be some time before it appears on Amazon Prime Video.

However, during a recent panel appearance at Comic Con Liverpool, actor Aaron Moten – who plays Maximus in the show – said his character’s story is supposed to end three or four seasons later.

“[I was told] when I sat down to do the series, that we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point,” Moten explained in a clip posted on the show’s Reddit page.

“And that end point hasn’t changed, but it is Season 5, 6, for the end point. We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of our characters.”

Moten’s comments are obviously not confirmation that the series will last until Season 5 or 6, because numerous factors could result in its cancellation before then.

With Season 1 receiving a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% from critics and 92% from viewers, however, as well as 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, Prime Video’s series has certainly gotten off to a strong start.

Earlier this year Fallout star Walton Goggins claimed that the second season of the show will be much better than the first.

“We’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally I was very pleased with it,” he told Deadline in February.

“This blows it out of the water, you know what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story,” he continued. “It’s really going to be something and I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

Macaulay Culkin is one of the new faces confirmed to be joining the Fallout Season 2 cast. He’ll reportedly play a “crazy genius-type character” in a recurring role.