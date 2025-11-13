Fallout Season 2’s full trailer is out now, as Fallout 76 becomes free via Amazon Prime

Prime Video has released the first full trailer for the second season of Fallout.

“Just about a month before you’re back in the Wasteland,” the video’s description reads. “Until then, please enjoy the official trailer for Fallout Season Two. Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and more.”

The trailer arrives on the same day that Fallout 76 becomes one of the free games available to claim and download on PC on Amazon Luna, formerly known as Prime Gaming.

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition were also added to the service last month and at the time of writing are still available to claim too.

Fallout’s second season starts on Prime Video on December 17 and will feature New Vegas as its setting.

A teaser trailer for Season Two was released back in August, but despite being a “teaser” was actually longer than this new one.

According to Amazon, the second season “will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas”.

Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed that the Fallout adaptation has already been renewed for a third season, with one of the lead actors stating that his character’s arc ends around Season 5 or 6, suggesting its creators envisage an even longer run for the show.

“[I was told] when I sat down to do the series, that we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point, actor Aaron Moten – who plays Maximus in the show – said during a panel at Comic Con Liverpool.

“And that end point hasn’t changed, but it is Season 5, 6, for the end point. We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of our characters.”