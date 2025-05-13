Fallout Season 2 premieres in December, has been renewed for Season 3

The TV show adaptation of Fallout has been renewed for a third season, Amazon Prime Video has announced.

During Amazon‘s annual Upfront presentation, the company confirmed that Season 3 of Fallout has been greenlit.

It was also announced that Season 2 of the show, which wrapped production last week, will premiere in December 2025.

According to Amazon, the second season “will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas”.

“The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout,” executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a statement.

“On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025

Amazon MGM Studios global head of television Vernon Sanders added: “We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout.

“[Jonathan], Lisa, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet], and Graham [Wagner] have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

Recently one of the lead actors in the Fallout TV series said his character’s arc ends around Season 5 or 6, suggesting its creators envisage a long run for the show.

“[I was told] when I sat down to do the series, that we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point, actor Aaron Moten – who plays Maximus in the show – said during a panel at Comic Con Liverpool. “And that end point hasn’t changed, but it is Season 5, 6, for the end point. We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of our characters.”