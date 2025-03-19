Fallout 76 players report a ‘game-breaking bug’ that could leave players unable to complete its new ghoul quest

The highly-anticipated Ghoul Within update for Fallout 76 launched overnight, but according to player reports in the first hours of gameplay, the patch is hiding a ghoulish surprise via a potentially game-breaking bug.

Reddit user Both_Emu_2131 described the glitch in a post on the Fallout 76 Subreddit. According to them, a server disconnect that occurred while the player was customizing their ghoul characters disabled any further progress in the new ghoul quest.

Instead of advancing the story after emerging as a ghoul for the first time, the mission log was stuck on the objective to start the ghoul-conversion process.

The post says that should the disconnect occur, “you are completely blocked from making any further progress in the storyline”. Upon reloading their save, the player’s game reverted the quest back to the initial conversation, but character progression was not reverted, leaving their character transformed as a ghoul.

“In order to ‘complete the ghoulification,’ you need to pass out from the radiation and wake up in the next room,” the post reads. “However, as a ghoul you physically cannot die from radiation, and so I’m stuck in the silo room, and after a few moments the game simply just disconnects me back to the main menu and the cycle continues.”

Multiple comments on the post echo similar problems with the new ghoul quest, including user Unlucky-Anywhere-889, who said that while they were able to get past the silo after a few tries, the game “decided it wanted to disconnect me every few minutes thereafter.”

The ghoul update glitch is the latest in a storied history of technical issues for Fallout 76, though the game did see some recent success after the launch of last year’s Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime.

The Ghoul Within update was first teased during the Xbox Showcase last June, before Season 20 of Fallout 76 was confirmed to be called Glow Of The Ghoul. Ghoul Within is the first update of Season 20, with more set to come over the next few months.