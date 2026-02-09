Fallout 76 devs are ‘looking into’ adding crossplay, but say there are ‘huge technical hurdles’

Bethesda says it’s looking into adding crossplay to Fallout 76 , but stresses that it would be a very complex thing to add at this stage and would be a long way off if it did happen.

In an interview with Polygon, creative director Jon Rush and production director Bill LaCoste were asked if there were any plans to allow Xbox, PlayStation and PC players to play the game together at some point.

Rush explained that while the development team was investigating the possibility, it’s not a priority at the moment.

“We are looking into it, and we have plans to try to scope out what that work is going to entail for us,” he said. “It’s just not in the immediate plans for us. We know players want it.”

LaCoste added that had it been part of the plans during initial development it would have been tricky enough, but to try to implement it into a game that’s now nearly a decade old would be an extremely complicated task.

“It’s just huge technical hurdles that are things that you tackle before release, during your actual development of the product,” he explained. “So going back and retrofitting it to do that, when you have different places that players are pointing into, and now you’re having to worry about entitlements and account purchases and currency.

“What we can promise players is that we will continue to investigate, we will continue to try to establish plans to make that a thing in the future – just not in the short term.”

Fallout 76 launched in November 2018 to a negative reception, due to technical issues and a general lack of NPCs to interact with. In the decade since, however, Bethesda has continued to improve the game and add new content, and the game has continued to enjoy a consistent player base, with average concurrent player counts comfortably in the tens of thousands every month on PC alone.

Following the release of Amazon‘s Fallout TV show in 2024, the game saw a huge spike in players, with over 1 million people playing the game in a single day.