Fallout 4 is getting an ‘Anniversary Edition’ and coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Bethesda Game Studios has announced Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, a console and PC bundle which will also come to Nintendo Switch 2.

Anniversary Edition bundles the 10-year-old RPG with its six official add-ons, in addition to over 150 pieces of ‘Creation Club’ game mods, Bethesda announced on Thursday.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition also introduces a new in-game Creations menu, according to Bethesda, which it says will make it easier to discover and download content from professional developers and fan creators.

Anniversary Edition will be available digitally on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on November 10, and on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

“Whether you’re a longtime Sole Survivor or a newcomer to the wasteland, the Anniversary Edition is the definitive way to experience Fallout 4,” says Bethesda.

The bundle follows last year’s Fallout 4 next-gen graphics update, which brought the game to modern consoles with new graphical options.

It also arrives ahead of season 2 of Amazon’s Fallout show, which is due to start streaming in December.

According to Amazon, the second season “will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas”.