Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Switch 2 is available later this month

The previously announced Switch 2 version of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is being released digitally later this month.

The release was announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, where Bethesda Game Studios revealed that the special edition of its 10-year-old RPG will be coming on February 24.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition was released on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC on November 10, 2025, with Bethesda promising at the time that it would be coming to Switch 2 in 2026.

Anniversary Edition bundles the 10-year-old RPG with its six official add-ons, in addition to over 150 pieces of ‘Creation Club’ game mods.

It also introduces a new in-game Creations menu, which Bethesda says makes it easier to discover and download content from professional developers and fan creators.

Some believed the game would be shadow-dropping today, but this didn’t turn out to be the case.

In an interview with GQ in November 2025, Bethesda game director Todd Howard said he liked the idea of doing more ‘shadow drops’ of games, noting that he doesn’t like announcing release dates for games then having players wait a long time for that date to arrive.

“I like to just announce stuff and release it,” he explained. “My perfect version – and I’m not saying this is going to happen – is that it’s going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear.”

Asked if he wanted Bethesda to shadow-drop The Elder Scrolls 6 like it did with Oblivion Remastered, he replied: “You might say that was a test run. It worked out well.”