Fallout 3 Remastered would need to modernize gunplay that doesn’t hold up, Fallout 3 designer says

An original Fallout 3 designer has shared what he believes is necessary to modernise the game ahead of a potential Fallout 3 Remastered.

After months of speculation and reports, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released this week. Originally accidentally revealed in court documents, the game is a remaster of Bethesda‘s 2006 RPG, modernised by French studio Virtuos.

Those same court documents also mentioned a Fallout 3 remaster. Now, Oblivion lead designer and Fallout 3 designer Bruce Nesmith has outlined what he thinks would need to be done to Fallout 3 to bring it up to modern standards in a theoretical remake.

“What did you see in Fallout 4? That will tell you what they felt was necessary to change from Fallout 3,” Nesmith told VideoGamer. “I know in Fallout 4 there was a lot of work done on the gun combat, because Fallout 3 is the first time they ever tried to do a shooter-style game. And, well, I think the work that was done was amazing.”

Fallout 4 improved Fallout 3’s shooting dramatically, but many fans and critics at the time still noted that it fell short of contemporary shooters and other shooter RPGs.

“[Fallout 3 combat] didn’t hold up to shooters at the time,” he continued. “Also, it’s an RPG shooter, it’s not a run-and-gun shooter. But a lot of work was done on that for Fallout 4. So I anticipate seeing a lot of that work go into it, assuming they’re doing the same thing.”

The last main entry in the franchise was 2015’s Fallout 4. Multiplayer spin-off title Fallout 76 was released in November 2018. While initially met with player revolt and extremely low review scores, Bethesda has continued to support Fallout 76 to this day, and it now enjoys a healthy community.

