Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters now in development

Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are being remastered for modern systems, Bethesda Game Studios has announced.

That’s according to a new note from Bethesda Game Studios, where it was confirmed that Fallout 5 is in pre-production, and Fallout 4 has sold 35 million copies.

It was also confirmed that Obsidian Entertainment is working on a new game in the Fallout universe. Obsidian originally developed Fallout: New Vegas. This confirms a report from earlier this month suggesting Obsidian was working on a Fallout game.

“We also know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences,” the note reads. “While we’re not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.”

No dates have been announced, and no gameplay footage or screenshots have been shown, just the confirmation that we should expect to see these games in the future.

Elsewhere in the note, it was confirmed that Creation Engine 3 will power Fallout 5 and The Elder Scrolls VI.

While the Fallout 3 that was released was beloved, the original, isometric Fallout 3 wouldn’t have been cancelled if execs had bothered to see it.

The note also mentions that The Elder Scrolls: Online team is being brought closer to the TES6 team. This follows a former ZeniMax Online developer saying that players won’t get new content at “anything approaching” the previous rate.