Fable’s release has reportedly been pushed back over GTA concerns

Xbox’s Fable reboot has been internally delayed, and could release later this year, or potentially fall into 2027, it’s claimed.

That’s according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, who claimed that, like many developers planning to ship games this year, Microsoft is concerned about releasing Fable too close to Grand Theft Auto 6, which is planned to arrive in November.

The Playground Games title was fully revealed two months ago and given an Autumn 2026 release window, which was potentially kept deliberately broad in order to respond to any GTA slip.

“I’ll say that I’ve heard that Fable has been pushed internally,” Grubb said. “[But] that doesn’t mean that it’s coming out next year.

“Apparently, they’re still trying to get it out this year, but they are worried about the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, and so if it’s getting delayed beyond the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, that could push it into December, which might make it a prime candidate to get delayed into 2027,” he added.

“So while Xbox will have a lot of games coming out this year, that’s one that there’s still a big question mark around.”

With the hugely anticipated GTA 6 expected to dominate entertainment hours when it finally releases, most game studios are seemingly delaying announcing release plans for their titles until it’s clear the Rockstar title isn’t going to be delayed again.

Currently, the only 2026 game release dates confirmed between Marvel’s Wolverine in September and GTA6’s planned release on November 19 are Epic Mickey and SpongeBob Switch ports in October, with the rest of the late 2026 calendar looking barren.

Xbox and Playground Games debuted the first deep dive into Fable, which is confirmed for release on Xbox, PC (including Steam), and PlayStation 5, in February.

Game director Ralph Fulton said: “Fable is Playground’s first open-world action RPG, and we couldn’t be more proud to be carrying on the work of the legendary Lionhead Studios, the original creators of the franchise.

“And although our game is a new beginning, I think what we’re making is really faithful to the spirit of the classic Lionhead trilogy that we all love.”