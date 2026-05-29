Fable has been delayed to 2027

Fable has been delayed until February 2027, Microsoft has announced.

A social post from the Xbox account reads:

“This is year is packed with incredible games for Xbox players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Grand Theft Auto VI.

“In order to plan our game launches through the holidays, in a way that works best for players, we’re moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves. We’re excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable, as well as our broader lineup, at Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.”

This is year is packed with incredible games for XBOX players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Grand Theft Auto VI. In order to plan our game launches through the… pic.twitter.com/eNXiA9ebn4 — XBOX (@XBOX) May 29, 2026

Matt Booty, Chief content officer at Xbox, said in a new video posted to the Xbox YouTube channel that the game is in “great shape.”

“The team feels really good. We’re excited about where the game is. We want to make sure that the game has a window all to its own.”

While Fable didn’t have a release date announced, Microsoft had said that the game was planned for 2026. It was speculated that the game could be released in August.

Xbox and Playground Games debuted the first deep dive into Fable, which is confirmed for release on Xbox, PC (including Steam), and PlayStation 5, in February.

Game director Ralph Fulton said: “Fable is Playground’s first open-world action RPG, and we couldn’t be more proud to be carrying on the work of the legendary Lionhead Studios, the original creators of the franchise.

“And although our game is a new beginning, I think what we’re making is really faithful to the spirit of the classic Lionhead trilogy that we all love.”