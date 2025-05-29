F-Zero and Wipeout inspired Switch 2 launch game Fast Fusion gets new trailer

The first trailer for Switch 2 launch game Fast Fusion has been released.

The trailer, which can be watched above or on the game’s official YouTube channel, shows its futuristic racing in action.

Inspired by F-Zero and Wipeout, Fast Fusion runs at up to 4K and supports HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

It also supports Switch 2‘s wireless GameShare feature, meaning nearby players can take part in its local multiplayer without having to own a separate copy of the game.

“Fast Fusion is the fastest antigrav racing game you may have ever experienced,” the game’s description reads. “Race your anti-grav vehicle through brilliant tracks such as the beautiful Redwood Forest, the storm planet Tempesta or through the lofty heights of Yama Crest.

“Use the exciting Fusion ability – Fusion lets you create hundreds of improved racing machines by fusing your favourite vehicles into new ones, with improved specifications and unique looks. Risk it all by mastering the new antigrav hyper jump technology to get ahead of your opponents.”

Fast Fusion is the fourth game in the Fast series of racing games, all of which have been exclusive to Nintendo consoles, and all of which have been praised for pushing each generation of Nintendo hardware to its limits.

Fast Racing League was a WiiWare title released on Wii in 2011, and was praised for its extremely fast gameplay and its 60fps frame rate.

Its sequel Fast Racing Neo was released on the Wii U eShop in 2015, and got a retail release the following year in Europe and Australia. This was followed by Switch launch eShop title Fast RMX, which also got a limited edition physical release.

Fast Fusion is available to pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop, priced at $14.99 / £13.49, and will only be 3.6GB in size.