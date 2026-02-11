‘F*** me, it’s going to carry on’: Peter Molyneux says he teared up watching Playground’s Fable reveal

Fable creator Peter Molyneux says he teared up watching the recent gameplay reveal of Xbox and Playground Games’ reboot.

Previously, Playground said it hadn’t shown Molyneux its version ahead of its big reveal last month, so the former Lionhead Studios designer and current 22Cans boss had to react alongside the general public.

“When I was watching the Fable trailer, I just felt myself tearing up”, Molyneux revealed in a new IGN interview. “I know that I could probably be slaughtered for saying that, but I am someone who cries frequently, and I felt incredibly emotional, and the reason I felt emotional was: F*** me. This thing that we created, it’s going to live, it’s going to carry on.

“This world, which we loved creating so much, and other people loved, has a life.”

Molyneux said he feels it’s “really smart” that Playground decided to retell the Fable story, rather than attempt a continuation from the original games, which he believes would have been a burden.

“I loved seeing some of those references. I thought it was super smart to have the kid’s family turn to stone,” he said. “And so those were all the plus points.”

However, the Theme Park and Black & White designer has some small criticisms. “I mean, if I was critical, which I think you want me to be, there was a slight antiseptic feel about it,” he said.

“But I mean, they’ve got months and months to build in that character and almost that dirtiness that you want in the world. I never thought Fable as being clean and all the angles being sharp and defined. It’s more chaotic.

“It’s more what Old England probably used to be, which was not straight lines, the place, it’s more crinkling, and all the buckle belts on people are ridiculously large, and the boots and the hands ridiculously large because that is part of the character. So there’s a little bit more of that character, which I would probably foolishly and ridiculously ask for.”

Those small concerns haven’t got in the way of Molyneux looking forward to playing the new Fable, he said. “Absolutely. For sure. Not as someone looking for the flaws and faults, but as someone who truly loves and adores that universe.”

Peter Molyneux’s next god game, Masters of Albion, will release on April 22 exclusively on PC via Steam, developer 22cans recently announced.

The game has been built by a team of industry stalwarts, including Media Molecule co-founder and longtime Molyneux collaborator, Mark Healey, who created art for classic games like Blac & White, Fable, and Theme Park.