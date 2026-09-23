Exclusive: The next Pokémon TCG Delta Reign illustration rare officially revealed

VGC can now reveal a brand new card coming to the next Pokémon TCG expansion, Mega Evolution Delta Reign.

The card is the Sprigatito illustration rare, which will debut in the next set. The card was illustrated by Jiro Sasumo, and originally made its debut in Japan’s Starter Set ex Sprigatito and Meowscarada ex, which was released in September.

The English version of the card will debut in Mega Evolution Delta Reign, which will release on November 6. The set, which is largely based on Japan’s Storm Emeralda, prominently features Mega Rayquaza, a fan favourite Pokémon making its return to the Pokémon TCG.

You can see the card in full below.

Jiro Sasumo has worked on over 40 cards as part of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Popular cards from the artist include the Ralts, Kirlia and Gardevoir illustration rare set from Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet. He also designed the 2023 Pokémon World Championship promo card, featuring Pikachu and Charizard.

Sasumo describes themself as “an office worker who loves drawing.” They previously won second place in the Pokémon Card Game Illustration Grand Prix, which gives illustrators outside of Creatures Inc the chance to design Pokémon cards. The winners of each Grand Prix have copies of their cards printed, and often go on to produce more cards for the Pokémon TCG.

As with all mainline Pokémon TCG sets, players will also have the opportunity to play with the new Mega Evolution Delta Reign expansion before the official launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program.

These events will be taking place beginning 24 October 2026 at participating independent retailers.