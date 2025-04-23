Exclusive: Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals Misty’s Psyduck and other Misty cards revealed in English

VGC can exclusively reveal several new Pokémon trading cards from the upcoming Destined Rivals expansion, including Misty’s Psyduck.

Misty’s Pokémon make their long-awaited return in May’s Pokémon Destined Rivals trading card game expansion. The Cerulean City gym leader, best known to fans as one of Ash Ketchum’s companions in the anime, last appeared with her Pokémon in 2002.

In the upcoming Destined Rivals set, fans will get the chance to collect Misty’s Staryu, Misty’s Starmie, Misty’s Magikarp, and Misty’s Psyduck.

Several more Misty cards were released as part of Hot Air Arena, the Japanese set that makes up half of Destined Rivals, but it’s currently unknown if those cards will make it into this set.

VGC can now reveal the English-language versions of these cards for the first time:

Pokémon Destined Rivals will be released on May 30.

Pokémon Destined Rivals will once again feature Trainer’s Pokémon, a mechanic that returned to the Pokémon Trading Card Game as part of Pokémon Journey Together. Destined Rivals is made up of Japanese sets The Glory of Team Rocket and Hot Air Arena, and is set to feature Trainer’s Pokémon for Ethan, Cynthia, and Team Rocket.

The set is a standard expansion, meaning it will be released in traditional booster boxes, booster packs, and other Pokémon products.

In March, The Pokémon Company revealed which card would come with the elusive Pokémon Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed when the Destined Rivals pre-release will take place. Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning May 17, 2025, at participating independent retailers.