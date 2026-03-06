Exclusive: Get your first look at the new Clefairy cards in Pokémon TCG Perfect Order

VGC can exclusively reveal a first look at two cards from the upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Perfect Order.

The two cards both feature Clefairy, both the standard version that will appear in the set and the Illustration Rare.

The base card is illustrated by Natsumi Yoshida, and the illustrated rare was created by Cona Nitanda. Both cards will be available in the next Pokémon TCG set, Perfect Order.

Pokémon TCG Perfect Order will be released on March 27. The set is largely themed on Lumiose City, the setting of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Prominent cards include the first Mega Zygarde card and more.

The latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Pokopia, was released this week. VGC’s review called it the “best Pokémon spinoff ever.”

“Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans and cozy game fans will love. Late-game grinding doesn’t dull an adventure that’s as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at 1.”

Pokémon Winds and Waves, the next games in the franchise, were announced last week, and they’re coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Several other, smaller announcements were made during the anniversary live stream , including a new music player product, and release dates for Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokémon’s big Switch and mobile battle game, Champions.