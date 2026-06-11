Exclusive: Check out veteran Pokémon TCG artist Yuka Morii’s next card in English

VGC can reveal the English version of veteran Pokémon TCG artist Yuka Morri’s next card.

The card depicts Mankey, the Generation One Pokémon, and is set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon TCG set, Pitch Black.

It was created by Yuka Morri, an artist known for her clay model Pokémon cards. The card debuted in Japanese as part of the Abyss Eye set, which was themed around Mega Darkrai.

You can see the full version of Mankey, and its evolution, Primeape, in the images below.

Yuka Morii is a fan favorite Pokémon illustrator who has contributed to the Pokémon Trading Card Game since the Neo Discovery set in the year 2000. Since then, she has contributed to over 218 Pokémon cards, making her one of the most prolific and popular artists ever.

Morii’s clay sculptures, all of which are entirely hand-made, have regularly been shown off as part of museum exhibits at the Pokémon World Championships and the Pokémon European International Championships.

Pokémon TCG Pitch Black is planned for release on July 17. The set will be available at all major retailers. The set will include six Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards, four Pokémon ex cards, 11 illustration rare cards, 18 ultra-rare cards, and six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to play with the Pitch Black expansion before launch by attending an official Prerelease tournament held as part of the Play! Pokémon program. These events will be taking place beginning July 4 , at participating independent retailers.