Ex-PlayStation exclusive Stellar Blade smashes God of War, The Last of Us and Spider-Man with Steam debut

Stellar Blade’s Steam port has been a huge hit, managing to smash PlayStation’s concurrent player count on PC for single-player games.

PlayStation‘s biggest PC success is Helldivers 2, which launched last year. The game, which was released on both console and PC concurrently, reached 458,709 players at its peak.

However, the newly released PC port of Stellar Blade has quickly become PlayStation’s biggest PC single-player success. The port, which was released last week, reached 192,078 concurrent players according to SteamDB.

This represents a notable increase from other PlayStation-published Steam releases.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut reached a peak of 77,154, God of War managed 73,529, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered saw 66,436 players at its peak.

Other Steam releases of PlayStation titles have been relatively muted, with both The Last of Us games barely passing 30,000 concurrent players on Valve‘s platform.

While PlayStation’s muted Steam success can be attributed to factors such as the length of time between the game’s console release and its eventual PC release, even titles with shorter windows between versions haven’t become smash hits on PC.

As Sony‘s focus on PC increases, the distance between the PS5 version of a game and the Steam version is shrinking. However, the company has yet to commit to a day-and-date model, which would see its biggest franchises debut on both console and PC simultaneously.

Earlier this year, Stellar Blade Shift Up confirmed it’s planning a sequel to the PS5 action game, with a projected release window that’s sooner than many might have expected.