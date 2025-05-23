Ex Machina director Alex Garland to helm Elden Ring movie for A24

Alex Garland will write and direct a live-action Elden Ring adaptation, it has been announced.

A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment will produce the film, which has no release window.

According to Deadline, Peter Rice is set to produce the film alongside Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich from DNA, George R. R. Martin, and Vince Gerardis. Martin worked on the original game, providing some of the game’s backstory and world-building alongside series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Alex Garland has also previously wrote and directed Annihilation (2018), Men (2022) and Civil War (2024). He also wrote 28 Days Later and Sunshine, both of which were directed by Danny Boyle. Garland and Boyle recently reunited for 28 Years Later, which is out next month.

Garland has history in the video game industry, having co-written Enslaved: Odyssey to the West. He was also a story supervisor on DMC: Devil May Cry.

Released in February 2022, Elden Ring is comfortably FromSoftware’s biggest commercial hit. FromSoftware recently announced that the game has sold over 30 million copies in three years. For comparison, as of March 2024, the entire Dark Souls Trilogy had sold around 40 million copies.

A multiplayer spin-off, Elden Ring: Nightrein, will also be released this year. Based on the world of Elden Ring, Nightreign ditches the lengthy single-player adventure for a fast-paced co-op action game with roguelike elements.

This film adaptation of the property is the latest video game film adaptation in the works at A24. The studio is also currently working with Kojima Productions on an adaptation of Death Stranding.

A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski will direct the film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s game. Sarnoski will also write the film. It is currently unknown how involved Kojima will be in the project, though Kojima Productions is co-producing the film with A24.

Kojima’s next game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, will be released on June 26, 2025.

VGC recently got the chance to travel to Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Japan, for an extensive Death Stranding 2 preview and interviews with the game’s development team, including director Hideo Kojima.