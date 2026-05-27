Ex-Forza Horizon devs tease game reveal around PlayStation’s State of Play

Maverick Games, the studio founded by core members of the Forza Horizon team, will reveal its debut game on the same day as PlayStation’s next State of Play.

Since the weekend, the UK-based studio has been teasing a reveal. Notably, it has posted a countdown on YouTube which is ticking down to Tuesday, June 2, at 6am ET / 11am BST. A State of Play is due to take place later the same day.

Maverick Games was founded in 2022 by Mike Brown, who was previously a designer and creative director on Playground’s Forza Horizon games. The studio’s debut title, an open-world driving game, is written by Jamie Brittian, co-creator of the British TV show Skins.

The studio is comprised of other senior ex-Playground developers, including executive producer Tom Butcher, chief technology officer Matt Craven, content director Gareth Harwood, and audio director Fraser Strachan.

Ex-Playground studio art director Ben Penrose is Maverick’s art director, while former EA experience design director Elly Marshall is the company’s UX/UI director.

The studio was initially funded by Amazon, until it axed most of its games operations earlier this year, allowing Maverick to go independent.

“We have tremendous respect for the Maverick Games team and the compelling narrative-led driving experience they’re creating,” Amazon said in a statement.

“This decision allows Maverick Games the flexibility to find a publishing partner whose strategic priorities are better aligned with bringing their game to market.”