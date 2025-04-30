Evil Dead: The Game is no longer on the Epic Games Store and PS Store, sparking fears it could be shut down

Evil Dead: The Game has been removed from some online stores, causing fans to worry it could soon be shut down entirely.

As spotted on the game’s Reddit page by user ThePatMan117 and verified by VGC, the game has been removed from the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation Store. If players who have the PS4 or PS5 version in their library choose the View Product option to see it on the PS Store, they get an error message saying it isn’t available.

The Game of the Year Edition is available on the PlayStation Store, but can only be found by searching for it on Google. If players search for it on the actual PlayStation website or through the on-console PS Store, the game doesn’t appear in search listings.

While the game is currently available on Steam and Xbox at the time of writing, players are concerned that its removal from the Epic Games Store and PlayStation Store may suggest a complete delisting is currently rolling out, followed by a potential shutdown of its online services in the future.

Evil Dead: The Game was originally released on May 13, 2022, meaning its third anniversary is approaching. Some have suggested that a licensing deal with publisher Boss Team Games may be expiring.

However, back in October 2024, Boss Team Games released RetroRealms Arcade, a retro-themed title featuring 16-bit style games based The Evil Dead and Halloween.

VGC has contacted Boss Team Games for comment, to find out whether the Epic Games Store and PlayStation Store versions will be returning, or whether the Steam and Xbox versions will be following suit and getting delisted.

Evil Dead: The Game is a joint production by Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games, and contains likenesses of characters from the series. While it has some single-player elements, it’s mainly an online PvP game.

Players can choose to play either as the heroes or the Deadites, with the latter team trying to stop the humans achieving their goal. They can also become the demon itself, possessing human players.