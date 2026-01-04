Evidence grows for a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds, including a glimpse at how it could run

It looks like Capcom could be planning to release Monster Hunter Wilds for Nintendo Switch 2.

That’s according to various references to the console that were reportedly unearthed by dataminers in its latest PC update, including text strings related to wireless multiplayer.

In addition, the Chinese group which reportedly unearthed the strings alegedly uncovered graphics presets for a potential Switch 2 port, suggesting that it could run at 30fps with DLSS enabled.

According to the group, the datamined info suggests that one graphics option for Monster Hunter Wilds on Switch 2 could see the game run at 1080p while docked, with better fidelity than the PC version’s ‘very low’ graphics preset.

The group responsible has also reportedly produced a video of what Wilds could look like running in handheld mode on Switch 2, based on the datamined graphics presets:

(Monster Hunter Wilds)



Grupo chinês 老金群, responsáveis pelo datmining do jogo, divulgaram um vídeo simulando como seria o gameplay no modo portátil do Nintendo Switch 2:



*Obs.: O vídeo tem como base o preset do datamining, não representa o possível produto final pic.twitter.com/F07eo4T4P7 — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) January 3, 2026

If Capcom is indeed planning a Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Wilds, it will come as little surprise considering its prolific support of the platform so far, and the Monster Hunter series’ historical popularity on Nintendo platforms.

So far, Capcom has released Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for Nintendo Switch 2, and announced a roster of modern Resident Evil ports, alongside the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, plus Pragmata and the next Mega Man game.

Speaking to VGC in September, Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem team discussed working on Switch 2 and said it was “surprised” by how smoothly the process of porting to the platform went.

“When we got the Switch 2 hardware, we were surprised in a good way about how smooth the process was for us to bring the existing development version of the game to that platform,” said producer Masato Kumazawa.

“It just made sense that we felt that we don’t need to wait on this one or do a separate project after the main game, we can just bring the main game to this hardware immediately.”