‘Everything is in place’: As Ace Combat celebrates 30 years, its director teases Ace Combat 8

The director of the Ace Combat series has marked the series’ 30th anniversay by teasing that the next game’s reveal may be imminent.

The original Ace Combat was released 30 years ago today, arriving on the PlayStation on June 30, 1995 in Japan.

Series directorKazutoki Kono has posted a message on the game’s official website, thanking fans for supporting the series, and suggesting that “everything is in place” for the next game.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans and everyone involved who has supported the series throughout the years,” Kono’s statement reads. “Thank you, sincerely, from the bottom of my heart. This moment is our chance to return thirty years’ worth of appreciation to you.

“I believe that sustaining a legacy over three decades means far more than simply the passage of time. I’ve always shared this message with everyone involved in the series:

“To deliver emotionally resonant, high-quality experiences that exceed expectations, to spark excitement for what comes next—and then to meet that anticipation with even greater ambition. By continuing this cycle, we build a bond of trust with our players, and that bond is the truest expression of our gratitude.

“Over the past thirty years, times have changed. Values have shifted, technologies have evolved. Our company and our team have continually transformed to navigate these tides. In a word, we’ve embraced change.

“There were times we may not have fully met your expectations. But I also believe there were moments when we exceeded them—when we soared higher than anyone imagined.”

“Namco’s founder, Masaya Nakamura, once said, ‘Only those who can adapt to change will survive.’ I joined Namco in 1994. Back then, I understood those words intellectually—but not yet from experience. Now, I truly do.

“After three incredible decades of adapting to change, we’ve built an enduring bond of trust with all of you. That connection is the very force that has sustained the Ace Combat series and propelled it into the future. I can now feel this truth in every fiber of my being. And I’m proud—proud that our ongoing commitment to delivering value and earning your trust has led us to this 30th anniversary.

“And now, we’re ready. Everything is in place. It’s time to take flight once again—toward even greater heights.”

The most recent franchise entry, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, released in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and enjoyed generally favourable reviews. The game has since sold over three million copies, making it the best-selling game in the Ace Combat series to date.

Bandai Namco had previously announced back in 2021 that a new Ace Combat game was in development.

“With this new staff, we’re creating a new Ace Combat, a new era,” Kono said at the time. “I don’t know where we’ll be in the next 25 years, but the Ace Combat series will continue, and to everyone who supports us and creates with me, I will continue to give it my all.”

Bandai Namco will be airing a Summer Showcase live stream this Wednesday, July 2, but it’s not known whether the next Ace Combat game will feature during this.