Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots gets release date, pre-ordering unlocks playable Pac-Man

The upcoming Everybody’s Golf reboot has been given a release date, as well as confirmation that Pac-Man will star as a playable character.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots will be released on September 5, and will be available on PS5, Switch and PC.

According to a new trailer, the game will feature “the largest roster in the series”, with more than 25 characters, and will include courses from 10 different regions.

The series’ signature three-button shot mechanic will return, along with an advanced shot system. Homing and rising shots will also return, allowing players to use special techniques to increase their chances of holing out.

Players will also team up with a caddy on the course, and by building trust with them they will get more tips and activate support skills.

The game will feature a solo Challenge mode, a World Tour mode (where characters interact with each other between rounds), local and online multiplayer, and a new Wacky Golf mode with various comical modifiers (such as animal stampedes knocking the ball off the course).

The trailer says that players who pre-order the game will instantly unlock Pac-Man as a playable character, but the website clarifies that he can still be unlocked “through normal progression” without pre-ordering.

The game will be the first main new entry in the Sony-owned series since the release of Everybody’s Golf on PS4 back in 2017.

Originally launching on the PS1 in 1997, the series was known as Hot Shots Golf in the US and Everybody’s Golf elsewhere. The upcoming reboot merges both titles, avoiding the need to rename the game in different regions again.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is being developed by Hyde and published by Bandai Namco. The game is being licensed by Sony, who still own the property. Hyde Inc. has previously worked on the Digimon World and Digimon Survive games.