Every Japanese football team just got its own official Pokémon

The Pokémon Company has announced that every team in Japan’s professional football league has been assigned an official Pokémon.

The J League, which includes 60 teams across 3 tiers, has all been assigned a specific Pokémon to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Fans who attend home matches for the clubs from the start of the Japanese season until September will be able to receive a bag that features the club’s partner Pokémon and the club badge. One million of these bags will be given away across Japan’s 60 clubs.

These bags won’t be for sale, and can only be obtained by physically attending a match in the team’s home stadium. You can see all 60 of the Pokémon and their clubs below.

This is the latest collaboration between Pokémon and a football team.

Pokémon recently collaborated with Korea’s FC Seoul for a series of fan activities and FC Seoul-themed products. Pokémon also previously collaborated with the English football association, during which it released the Pokémon Futsal line of trading cards.

Five cards were included in the set, including Pikachu on the ball, Eevee on the ball, Grookey on the ball, Scorbunny on the ball, and Sobble on the ball. These cards were given to children who attended the FA Pokémon Youth Futsal Programme in 2019.

They were later distributed at Game stores in England.

This is the latest collaboration celebrating Pokémon’s 30th anniversary.

The latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Pokopia, was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch 2. VGC’s review called it the “best Pokémon spinoff ever.”

Pokémon Winds and Waves, the next games in the franchise, were announced in February, and they’re coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.