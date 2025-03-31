Evercade is releasing a Neo Geo cartridge and handheld

Evercade manufacturer Blaze Entertainment has revealed the first of the products it will be releasing as part of its new partnership with SNK Corporation.

The company will be releasing an Evercade cartridge focused entirely on Neo Geo arcade games, as well as a new Neo Geo themed version of its Super Pocket line of handhelds.

The cartridge, which will be named Neo Geo Arcade 1, contains six Neo Geo arcade games and will be released in July at $24.99 / €24.99 / £19.99.

The cartridge will be compatible with all Evercade systems (including the Evercade Alpha arcade cabinets) and will include the following six games:

Metal Slug

The King of Fighters 2000

Shock Troopers

Magician Lord

Sengoku

Ironclad

As well as the cartridge, Blaze will also release the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition, the latest in its line of Super Pocket handhelds.

There have been four Super Pocket handhelds released to date, each costing $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 and each containing a selection of games from a specific publisher: Taito (contains 18 games), Capcom (12 games), Atari (50 games) and Technos (15 games).

The Neo Geo edition will contain the following 14 Neo Geo arcade games:

Alpha Mission II

Blazing Star

Fatal Fury Special

King of the Monsters 2

Last Resort

Metal Slug X

Mutation Nation

Over Top

Samurai Shodown II

Sengoku 3

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

Soccer Brawl

The Last Blade

Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy

As with all previous Super Pocket handhelds, the Neo Geo edition will also include a cartridge slot enabling it to play any of Evercade’s 60+ cartridges, including the Neo Geo Arcade 1 cart.

A special Neo Geo MVS-themed Super Pocket will be exclusive to Funstock. This will be limited to 3000 units and will cost €79.99 / £69.99. This version will be open for pre-order on April 1 from 11am BST.

The Neo Geo products were announced during an Evercade Showcase presentation, during which more products were also revealed.

Another Super Pocket containing 18 Data East games was announced, as well as two new cartridges: Gremlin Collection 2 (which contains four PS1 games) and Windjammers, Karnov & Friends (which contains five arcade games).