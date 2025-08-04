Evercade is getting a 12-game Rare compilation

Blaze Entertainment has announced that the next of its Evercade cartridges will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rare.

Rare Collection 1 will be released in November, with pre-orders opening on September 30.

The cartridge, which is priced at £19.99 / $29.99, will consist of 12 games mainly covering the studio’s early years, including some games released under its previous incarnation Ultimate: Play the Game.

The compilation also marks the first time ZX Spectrum games have been playable on an Evercade cartridge.

The full list of games included in Rare Collection 1 is as follows:

Atic Atac (ZX Spectrum)

(ZX Spectrum) Gunfright (ZX Spectrum)

(ZX Spectrum) Jetpac (ZX Spectrum)

(ZX Spectrum) Knight Lore (ZX Spectrum)

(ZX Spectrum) Lunar Jetman (ZX Spectrum)

(ZX Spectrum) Sabre Wulf (ZX Spectrum)

(ZX Spectrum) Underwurlde (C64)

(C64) Cobra Triangle (8-bit console)

(8-bit console) R.C. Pro-Am (8-bit console)

(8-bit console) Battletoads (8-bit console)

(8-bit console) Conker’s Pocket Tales (Handheld)

(Handheld) Battletoads Arcade (Arcade)

Like the other roughly 70 cartridges released for Evercade, Rare Collection 1 will be playable on Evercade VS home consoles, Evercade EXP handhelds, Evercade Alpha bartop arcade machines and the company’s HyperMegaTech Super Pocket handhelds.

The cartridge will also be accompanied by a full colour manual.

It’s likely that the version of R.C. Pro-Am featured in the compilation is the same slightly edited one which featured in Xbox‘s 2015 compilation Rare Replay.

In the original NES version of the game, players collected letters which spelled out ‘NINTENDO‘ but this was changed to ‘CHAMPION’ for Rare Replay.

“Rare’s early games represent an incredible legacy of experimentation and charm,” Blaze Entertainment CEO, Andrew Byatt said in a statement.

“From their earliest Spectrum titles to their later arcade and handheld hits, Rare Collection 1 is our tribute to their evolution and an exciting way for new and old fans alike to rediscover these classics.”

Other upcoming Evercade cartridges planned for release include Neo Geo Arcade 1, 2 and 3 (which contain six games each) and Taito Arcade 1 and 2 (which contain nine games each).

The company recently released Gremlin Collection 2, which consists of PS1 titles Buggy, Hogs of War, Loaded and Re-Loaded.