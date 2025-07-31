‘Even the visuals and systems are pretty much the same’: Hideo Kojima says too many games are similar these days

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima says too many big-budget video games look the same these days.

During an interview with Canadian fashion retailer SSENSE, the interview noted that Kojima “sounds disappointed about the state of his industry”.

Kojima explained that while he was watching the main Summer Game Fest presentation, he felt like every game shown involved the player fighting either an alien or a medieval monster.

“Even the visuals and the systems are pretty much the same,” Kojima said, “and a lot of people enjoy this, I understand, but it is important to put something really new in there for the industry.”

According to the report, Kojima also stated that he doesn’t play many big-budget games these days because he finds the most interesting work is in indie games, while big-budget games are safe and boring.

Kojima was also asked if he would be playing Konami‘s upcoming remake of his game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, to which he reportedly laughed and said “no, I won’t”.

Recalling an anecdote in which he visited a notable studio (which wasn’t named) to advice on a new stealth game it was working on, Kojima said he was unimpressed with what he was shown.

“People who are making military games, they probably don’t know how to dismantle a gun or shoot a gun,” he explained. “So that’s kind of sad.”

Asked whether he could dismantle a gun, Kojima replied: “Yes, because I’ve been doing this training as well, and I learned so many ways to kill people as well.”

Earlier this month Kojima said he wanted to be the first developer to make a game in space.

“I want to train properly, learn how to do the docking, go to the International Space Station and stay there for a few months,” he said at the Sydney Film Festival. “I’m not a scientist, but I could probably make games in space. I want to be the first. There are a lot of astronauts over 60, so I guess it’s possible.”